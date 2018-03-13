Maneka Gandhi cancels speech to UN on rural women's empowerment

United Nations, March 13 (IANS) India's Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has cancelled a speech to the UN Commission on Status of Women (CSW) and Joint Secretary Chetan Sanghi is to speak in her place, according to rosters of speakers posted by the UN.

On Monday, the list of speakers showed Gandhi as the speaker for India at the CSW's 62nd session that is focusing on empowerment of rural women. However, on Tuesday, the speaker was changed to Sanghi on the list.

The theme of the meeting that began on Monday is "Challenges and Opportunities in Achieving Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Rural Women and Girls."

