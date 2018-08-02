Mane, Rashid set to clash for Louis Philippe Cup title

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) Udayan Mane regained top spot on the leaderboard with two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan for company after he shot a 1-under 69 for a total of 9-under 201, at the end of day three of the Louis Philippe Cup here at the Prestige Golfshire Club on Thursday.

The duo of Udayan and Rashid are currently 4-shots clear of the field.

Udayan who had set a course record 63 on day one along with Miguel Carballo to jointly lead the field, had yielded the advantage to the Argentine, when he finished a stroke behind in second position at the end of day two.

On Thursday however, with strong winds from every possible direction continuing to frustrate and test the golfers to the hilt, Udayan registered his third sub-par round on the trot to regain the lead.

The Argentine managed a 4-over 74 on the day to climb down two notches to lie in tied third position.

Local hope Khalin Joshi also joined Carballo in third position with a 1-over 71 on day three, tying with the Argentine on a score of 205, four behind from the leaders.

Five golfers are tied for the fifth spot on a score of 4-under 204. Prominent among them are pre-tournament favourites Rahil Gangjee of India and Australian Marcus Both. Also giving them company was seasoned veteran Mukesh Kumar.

Rahil, Marcus and Mukesh have a total of six Asian Tour titles between them and given the conditions, a slight slip up above and any of these three can use their experience and go for the kill.

Rahil and Marcus both shot rounds of 68 (2-under) on Thursday while Mukesh returned an even par card.

In fact, Rahil joined Udayan to be the only two golfers to have registered sub-par rounds on all three days at the Prestige.

It was also heartening to see another Indian Asian Tour winner Digvijay Singh among the top 10 and in with a chance at what would be his 13th victory in India, after a while.

He carded a creditable 2-under on the day for a total of 207 and needs a super finish on the final day.

Aadil Bedi, the 17-year old Asian Games bound young amateur from India, has also held his own, registering a 73 (1-over) on the day, his score of 210 (even par) putting him nine shots behind the leaders and in tied 17th position.

--IANS

