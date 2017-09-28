Mandy Moore planning small wedding

Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Mandy Moore says she is planning to get married to her fiance Taylor Goldsmith in a small ceremony.

She says it will be just a small affair with family and friends, with "no bridal magazines" for her.

"This is my second go-round," usmagazine.com quoted Moore as saying.

She was referring to her seven-year marriage to singer Ryan Adams, from whom she finalised her divorce in June 2016.

"I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again. I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it's not for me. I think it'll be just as small with family and friends. Quiet, no bridal magazines for me," she added.

Moore sparked engagement rumours when she stepped out on September 13 sporting a diamond ring on her left hand. Her "This is Us" co-stars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas later confirmed the news.

Professionally, she is looking forward to the second season of "This is Us", which will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on Saturday.

--IANS

