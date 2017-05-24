Manchester United vs Ajax Live Streaming: Get telecast and online streaming details of Europa League final

The Europa League championship final between Manchester United and Ajax will go on as scheduled in Stockholm, Sweden after a terrorist attack killed 22 and injured 119 others in the city of Manchester on Monday night.

The Europa League championship final between Manchester United and Ajax will go on as scheduled in Stockholm, Sweden after a terrorist attack killed 22 and injured 119 others in the city of Manchester on Monday night.

The UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and will be played at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday, May 25. The match will b relayed live on Ten 1 HD and Ten 3. The match can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Two clubs with vibrant European history behind them, two clubs with a tradition of producing bright young talent. If ever we needed a game to remind us what is so good about sport — this is one and it is surely going to be a thriller.

United are targeting victory in the Europa League final in order to complete their trophy collection and secure a place in next season’s Champions League, having failed to qualify via the Premier League.

Ajax will be appearing in their first European final since losing on penalties to Juventus in the 1996 Champions League final.

When this season started, the Europa League was some way down United’s list of priorities. But, after a difficult Premier League campaign, it stands as the difference between failure and success at the end of Jose Mourinho’s debut campaign in Manchester.

It has been a strategic gamble by Mourinho and now it must pay off or this season will be seen as a failure for the English giants. Meanwhile, Ajax’s history includes four European Cup wins but there has been nothing since Louis van Gaal’s vibrant team triumphed in 1995.