Manchester United have ‘verbal agreement’ with Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic

Manchester United have a ‘verbal agreement’ with Croatia star Ivan Perisic but a deal could be scuppered due to Inter Milan’s asking price. United are pushing for the left-winger to add more balance to the side.

No offer has been made yet though, according to Corriere dello Sport, with Red Devils considering the fee quoted to be on the higher side.

Inter want around £43.7 million to part ways with the former Wolfsburg star as United step up their summer business but club from England are not willing to pay more than £30 million.

Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio revealed his side are yet to receive a formal approach from the Red Devils for their winger.

“[United] haven’t made us an official offer for Perisic but their interest is there. We want to improve Inter and this is why we do not have any sellable or un-sellable players as of now,” Ausilio told Premium Sport, as quoted by Goal.com.

“We know that we already have many important players within our roster like Perisic and before we decide to sell him, we have to think about what’s best for Inter,” he explained.