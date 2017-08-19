Manchester United Thrash Swansea City 4-0 in Premier League

Goals from Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Antony Martial got the travelling team the three points.

Goals from Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Antony Martial got the travelling team the three points they deserved. Its early in the league but United like a force this season.

This is the second match where United have scored two goals and have kept a clean sheet.

Both teams hit the bar in the initial part of the match. Jordan Ayew’s scooped cross for the hosts and Phil Jones header for United both his the cross bar. It was Bailly’s header that brole the dead lock at the cusp of half-time.

After struggling for around 80 minutes, United needed Lukaku who confidently struck his third goal in two games for his new club.

Paul Pogba added a third, his second in two matches, two minutes later with a slick finish and, shortly afterwards, substitute Anthony Martial scored to give United a second 4-0 win from their first two matches of the new Premier League campaign.

United play Leicester at Old Trafford in the Premier League on 26 August while Swansea City visit Crystal Palace the same day.