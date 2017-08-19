Manchester United thrash Swansea 4-0

Swansea (United Kingdom), Aug 19 (IANS) Manchester United continued their good start in the English Premier League (EPL) football season as they thrashed hosts Swansea City 4-0 on Saturday.

United secured their away victory at the Liberty Stadium to remain provisionally at the top spot of the EPL standings after defeating West Ham 4-0 in the first round, reports Efe.

Defender Eric Bailly opened the scoring for United in the last minute of the first half. United then scored three goals in just five minutes in the second half, as striker Romelu Lukaku scored the second goal in the 80th minute.

Midfielder Paul Pogba scored the third goal two minutes later, while winger Anthony Martial sealed the victory six minutes before the end of the game.

After this victory, United continued to lead the Premier League table with six points, while Swansea are provisionally in the 12th position with a single point.

"There was happiness in our play," said United head coach Jose Mourinho. "There was no need to close the door."

--IANS

pur/bg