Manchester United Star Juan Mata Invites Mumbai Youngsters to Old Trafford, See Pics

Mata, who is the part of Oscar Foundation, visited one of the slums in Mumbai earlier this year.

New Delhi: Manchester United star player Juan Mata fulfilled the dream of a number of youngsters from Mumbai by inviting them to Old Trafford.

Mata, who is the part of Oscar Foundation, visited one of the slums in Mumbai earlier this year. The midfielder’s trip to India’s largest city was part of the charity work which aims to help underprivileged children through football.

The Spaniard also shared numerous images on Instagram on Thursday of him surrounded by a number of the children who got a lifetime opportunity to experience the Theatre of Dreams, located in Manchester, England.

Check the images here:



mata 1 More

mata 2 More

mata 3 More

mata 5 More

Mata not only showed the stadium to children but also gave them a guided tour and meanwhile, the 29-year old capture the amazing moments forever by taking selfies in the home dressing room. Mata also introduced the young kids to United team-mates Ander Herrera and Morgan Schneiderlin.

On his visit to Mumbai, Mata participated in a football and life skills session and helped to support an education class. He was also joined by his wife Evelina Kampf as he took part in the Football3 Festival.

‘The 2 days spent with OSCAR, seeing what you do for your community, has been an experience I will never forget,’ Mata said.

‘You are helping so many children; they are learning a lot and becoming better people. The warm welcome we got from them was priceless. It is my first time to India but I don’t think it’s going to be my last because I have really enjoyed it,’ the midfielder added.