Manchester United snatch one point after draw against Liverpool

London, Oct 14 (IANS) Manchester United snatched a precious point on Saturday after an away 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL) football championship's eighth round.

Although Liverpool dominated the match held at Anfield, it failed to score a single goal and lost two points after a second consecutive draw this season, reports Efe.

After the away draw, Manchester United provisionally leads the Premier League table with 20 points, one point ahead of Manchester City.

Liverpool is now in sixth place with 13 points after its fourth draw this season.

--IANS

sam/bg