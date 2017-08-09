Manchester United Are Not After Gareth Bale Anymore, Says Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said that English Premier League giants are no more interested in buying Real Madrid and Welsh winger Gareth Bale.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said that English Premier League giants are no more interested in buying Real Madrid and Welsh winger Gareth Bale after he started in Real Madrid’s 2-1 European Super Cup win on Tuesday.

Mourinho in his pre-match confernce have told reporters that if the Welshman was not picked by Zinedine Zidane for the match he will fight for his signatures with other coaches. But after the match Mourinho claimed that any hopes of signing him have now diminished.

“I think clearly the club wants him, the manager wants him and he wants the club so it’s game over, even before it started,” Mourinho said.

“I think game over because now everybody knows he is going to stay.”

Real president Florentino Perez also ruled out selling the player earlier this season.

“I can’t contemplate selling him, he’s a Real Madrid player, he’s important to us and he’s one of the best in the world,” the Madrid chief told reporters.

Mourinho was also left unhappy at Casemiro’s first goal not being ruled offside and saw Romelu Lukaku score on his competitive debut despite earlier fluffing an easy chance.

“We lost 2-1 which shows the result was short and one of the goals was offside so with a good VAR it would be 1-1 and extra time.”

‘It was a difficult job for Romelu to play against a team that dominates the possession. He tried and of course he missed an open goal but he had a good fight with two good central defenders,” he concluded.