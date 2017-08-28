Manchester United makes massive bid to sign Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

The domestic competitions across Europe, including the Premier League and La Liga, are set to go for an international break with players set to represent their home country for World Cup qualifiers. That will not deter managers and top management to work hard to make some new signings as the transfer window is set to close on 31st of August.

Manchester United are one of the big teams in the Premier League, and they have started with three impressive wins on a trot. The Red Devils are still looking to make their fourth signing, and after having failed to land their number one winger target, Ivan Perisic, they have decided to break the bank and go all out for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.

The Welshman is one of the fastest players in the wings in world football. He has the knack of scoring goals, which might have attracted manager Jose Mourinho. According to Don Balon, United have made a huge bid of £92million for Bale.

Manchester United have already made three signings in the form of Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic. Out of which, two players Lukaku and Matic has already been impressive, and could play an important role in helping them win titles.

However, Mourinho has always been stressing on the point of making four new signings in the summer, and with three achieved, the fourth one seems to have become a major pain. They seem to have been close on landing Ivan Perisic and also Serge Aurier, but the deal did not materialise for some reasons.

With just few days remaining for the transfer window to shut, United have gone for the big fish Bale, who could be their best signing of the summer.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish giants will look to offload one of their prized assets. Though Real might have a strong squad, selling a top player like Bale this late in the transfer window might not give them much time to find a suitable replacement.

