If Manchester United Get Lionel Messi or Christiano Ronaldo my Scoring Record Might Get Broken, Says Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney, who this summer left United for Everton, earlier this year broke Bobby Charlton's previous record to become the clubs all-time top scorer

Former Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney feels that his goal-scoring record at the club will remain intact for some time. However, Rooney feels if the club hires services of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo then his record might not be secure.

Rooney, who netted 253 goals in a span of 13 years at the club, said: "You never know, if they get someone like Messi or Ronaldo the record might get broken!"

However, he feels players don't stay long enough at one club any more to be able to score that many goals. "But I think that in football now, players don't really tend to stay at clubs for that long. The only way I can see it being broken is if someone stays for the same period of time that I did," Sport24 quoted Rooney as saying.

The 31-year-old further said that it was “fantastic” for him to leave a mark behind at the club.

“It is fantastic to have left that mark behind. It is a great legacy to have left. I left United with great memories. It was a successful time for the club and it was great for me,” said Rooney.

“I loved it there. I loved working with the players but it was the right time for me to move on and I feel I have certainly made the right decision in coming here,” he added.

Inputs ANI; edited by Aamir Salati