Manchester United defender suspended for getting a tattoo! Bizarre?

Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela, on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, has been suspended for getting a tattoo on his arm, and has been asked by the German club to return to the Premier League giants.

Looks like one of those weird news of the day, especially with almost every footballer sporting tattoos absolutely all over their body? Well, not quite, it seems.

Varela's urge of getting the tattoo done just before the DFB Pokal final between Eintracht and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin on Saturday May 27, has backfired. The 24-year-old has been left with an inflammation in his arm.

Not something that the German club is willing to tolerate!

"The club cannot tolerate that a player would defy instructions," said Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic, as per the BBC. "We'd been thinking about a loan extension. But that won't happen. He'll be suspended with immediate effect."

Looking at his Instagram pics, we can easily say that the Uruguayan has a major fetish for tattoos. But it's only good until you don't start annoying your colleagues and seniors. Varela, here, is getting a life lesson for sure!

