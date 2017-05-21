Manchester United to become first team to earn £1billion in EPL prize money despite sixth place finish

English Premier League club Manchester United will become the first club to break the £1billion barrier in prize money.

English Premier League club Manchester United will become the first club to break the £1billion barrier in prize money. EPL 2016-17 concludes 25th season on Sunday and United’s 13 out of 20 league titles have come in Premier League era.

By the end of last season, United had collected £870.3m in prize payments. They are expected to collect about £144m this season – for finishing in sixth place – to take their total to £1.014bn.

Red Devils are alone in the ‘billion club’ for now. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are set to join the ‘Billion Club’ next year.

Total prize payments over 25 years, including parachute payments, are now £17.5bn.