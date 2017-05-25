Manchester United beat Ajax 2-0 to win their first Europa League crown

It is some redemption for arguably the most popular football club in the world after an indifferent English Premier League (EPL) season by their normal high standards.

Manchester United created their personal landmark after they won their first Europa League crown on Wednesday. The English giants beat Dutch club Ajax 2-0 in the final in Stockholm.

United won the final courtesy goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The victory comes after a terror attack at Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday which claimed 22 lives and injured many more. Pogba’s deflected shot put United ahead in the 18th minute of the game before Mkhitaryan’s sixth Europa League goal of the campaign in the 48th minute sealed the win for his side.

The victory made them the fifth team to take home titles in all three of Europe’s top club competitions, the Champions League, Europa League and the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup. The Jose Mourinho side is now the fifth team to claim the full quota of European trophies, joining the list with Ajax, Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern Munich. Chelsea was the last team prior to United to complete the historical treble when they won the Europa League in 2012-13. (with wires inputs)