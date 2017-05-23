Manchester shopping centre evacuated, people seen running from area

Manchester, May 23 (IANS) Panic struck Manchester in northern England again on Tuesday morning following the evacuation of the Arndale Centre over a suspicious package.

Witnesses said people were running through nearby streets, shouting "run", The Independent reported.

Collette Nicholls, a member of staff from Superdrug, said people were "running and screaming".

"Then we were all told by our manager to come out," she added. "We're all a bit shook up."

There were reports that police arrested a man after a suspicious package was found in the Arndale centre's food court.

The reports said the incident may have been a false alarm amid high tension following Monday's attack that left 22 persons dead following a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman told The Independent that she could not immediately confirm the cause of the evacuation or whether any arrests had been made.

The shopping centre as well as nearby areas were cordoned off and people were advised to stay away as the investigations continue.

Britain has been on high alert following the Monday suicide bombing that also injured 59 persons.

