Manchester Explosion: We are treating this as terrorist incident, say police

The Great Manchester Police on Tuesday said that it is treating the gruesome explosion at the Manchester Arena in United Kingdom as a 'terrorist incident' till further information is available with them. "We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident," said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins. He also confirmed the number of casualties as 19 and the injured being 50. All the injured are being treated across six hospitals. At least 19 people were killed and 50 others injured in an explosion during Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in United Kingdom on Monday night.