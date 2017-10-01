Manchester clubs keep rolling in Premier League; Leicester's woes continue

London, Oct 1 (IANS) Manchester United routed Crystal Palace 4-0 at Old Trafford in English Premier League (EPL) football action, while local rival Manchester City edged title holders Chelsea 1-0 to keep the status quo at the top of the table.

on Saturday, Spain's Juan Mata opened the scoring just three minutes into the match for the Red Devils on Saturday, before Belgian Marouane Fellaini scored a brace between the 35th and 49th minutes and compatriot Romelu Lukaku added the fourth goal four minutes before stoppage time, reports Efe news agency.

With the win United provisionally led the league with 19 points, but Manchester City regained the top spot on goal differential thanks in large part to Belgian Kevin de Bruyne, who scored in the 67th minute to give the Citizens a 1-0 away win at Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace, which has yet to garner a point, is at the bottom of the table.

Leicester City's struggles, meanwhile, continued with a 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.

The Foxes failed to earn their first win since a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on August 26; they are currently in 17th place with just five points.

Tottenham Hotspur thrashed host Huddersfield Town 4-0 thanks to a brace by Harry Kane and pair of goals from Welshman Ben Davies and Frenchman Moussa Sissoko.

The Spurs hold the third spot with 14 points, just one point and one position ahead of Chelsea, which was handed its second league defeat of the Premier League season.

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, is in the 11th spot with nine points.

Kane netted his 84th Premier League goal, matching the tally of former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in the English league.

West Ham United snatched a 1-0 win over Swansea City thanks to a last-minute goal by Senegalese Diafra Sakho.

On the road, Watford had to fight to come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against West Bromwich Albion.

Venezuela's Jose Salomon Rondon put the hosts in the lead in the 18th minute, just three minutes before Northern Irishman Jonny Evans scored the second goal.

Frenchman Abdoulaye Doucoure, however, led Watford's revival with a goal in the 37th minute, while Brazilian Richarlison netted the equalizer five minutes into the injury time in the second half.

