Manchester clubs keep rolling, Chelsea keeps pace

London, Sep 24 (IANS) Manchester City and Manchester United maintained their grip on the English Premier League's (EPL) top two spots with wins over Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively.

The Citizens had no mercy on bottom-dwelling Crystal Palace in a 5-0 victory, taking the lead with a goal by Leroy Sane a minute before halftime and then getting four more scores over the final 45 minutes on Saturday, reports Efe news agency.

England's Raheem Sterling scored a brace over an eight-minute span early in the second half while Argentina's Sergio Aguero found the back of the net in the 79th minute and England's Fabian Delph scored one final insurance goal in minute 89.

With the win, City continues to top the Premier League table with 16 points, just ahead of crosstown rival United based on goal differential.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, got to 16 points on Saturday with a less convincing 1-0 win over Southampton thanks to a goal by Belgian Romelu Lukaku in the 20th minute.

Nipping at the Manchester clubs' heels though is defending Premier League champion Chelsea, which smashed host Stoke City 4-0 on the strength of a hat trick by Spanish striker Alvaro Morata and a goal by Spanish midfielder Pedro to remain just three points off the pace.

--IANS

sam/mr