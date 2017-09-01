Manchester City youngster Sancho joins Dortmund

Berlin, Sep 1 (IANS) Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan, both clubs have confirmed.

Many European top-flight clubs have courted the talented 17-year-old forward, who has penned a long-term contract on Thursday. Hence, both clubs agreed to keep silent over contract details, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are delighted that Jadon Sancho, who is currently one of the greatest talent in European soccer, will play for Dortmund," sporting director Michal Zorc said.

"We are convinced that we can help this very young player to further develop his game and to become a real addition for our team," he added.

Jadon Sancho was part of England's Under-17 squad that reached the UEFA European Championship in May 2017 where he was named Player of the Tournament.

The new arrival received the jersey number seven, which has been worn by Ousmane Dembele, who departed to Barcelona after a long back and forth.

The "BVB" sit atop the Bundesliga standings. They clash with Freiburg at the 3rd round on September 9.

--IANS

gau/vt