Manchester City vs Liverpool live streaming: Watch game live in India, Malaysia & Thailand

Premier League action is back after going into a break in view of international matches. Meanwhile, all eyes are locked on the first match when Manchester City will host Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Looking at the attacking prowess of both teams, this Premier League encounter is set to be a goal feast. Manchester City have the likes of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and David Silva on the offensive line while Liverpool count on Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to torment opposition defenders.

However, both teams are facing issues on the defence front.

The home team, despite their unbeaten run so far, has secured the lead in the eleventh minute in a couple of matches. Raheem Sterling's late goals proved to be the difference on occasions, but the speedster will be missing in action over a red card suspension. Manager Pep Guardiola will need a combined team effort to defeat an upbeat Liverpool side, who are second on the table.

Liverpool will be relieved to have Philippe Coutinho-- who was targeted by Barcelona through the summer-- on their side. However, Klopp said it might not make sense to straight away draft him in the starting XI.

"We saw (Coutinho in training) this morning and thought 'Okay, maybe we should use him immediately' because he was really good, but that doesn't make sense," said Klopp.

Liverpool have scored eight goals, including four in their last game against Arsenal. The attack is formidable as ever. Be that as it may, playing City at home is a daunting task.

Where to watch live

Manchester City vs Liverpool is scheduled for 12:30 BST, 5 pm IST, 6:30 pm Thailand, 7:30 pm Malaysia, 9:30 pm Australia, 7:30 am ET. Here are the live TV and streaming options.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1/HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports Premier League. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Go.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Thailand: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Malaysia: TV: Astro SuperSport 3