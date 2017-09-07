Manchester City to troll Arsenal with £20m bid for Alexis Sanchez in January

It's the same old saga surrounding transfers at Arsenal; happening every single year. Arsenal fans are getting embarrassed by the actions of their own club while general football fans are laughing their rear off at the Gunners' transfer business.

Now, rival clubs are willing to take cheeky digs on the English Premier League club, who are chasing an English first division title since 2004. Not as bad as Liverpool though, who won the coveted English league title last in 1990!

Nevertheless, reports have surfaced this week that Manchester City, who showed massive intent in signing one of Arsenal's very few star players, Alexis Sanchez, are set to be back in January for the Chilean. The Gunners have never looked keen on selling Sanchez to a rival club and that is one of the reasons why City are contemplating trolling Gunners at the highest level.

Pep Guardiola's side will bid just £20m for Sanchez in the January transfer window, as per the Daily Mail.

This, at a time, when Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG for £198m and Kylian Mbappe switched from Monaco to PSG for £166m. Are we surprised?

It was learnt that City were close to completing a sensational £60m signing of Sanchez on transfer deadline day (August 31) but the Gunners' inability to land Thomas Lemar, as a possible replacement, didn't help City's cause.

Nothing is going right for Sanchez at the moment. The Chilean forward, still rated among the best attacking footballers at the moment, is low on confidence and desperately looking for a way out of the Emirates to rediscover his form. Chile's shocking 0-1 defeat to Bolivia in the South American World Cup qualifiers this week, has also given him further pressure.

He took to Instagram to share his immense frustration:

"You get tired of being criticized with reason and without reason, you get tired of wanting to be defeated, you get tired of saying to yourself "once more I'll get up" after crying after a defeat, and you get tired of telling the world and people who are with you, that everything is going well. And the worst part is no one ever realises how that makes you feel ...