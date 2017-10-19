Manchester City should set high standards: De Bruyne

Manchester, Oct 19 (IANS) Manchester City star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne on Thursday asserted the club should maintain high standards constantly in order to win more games and titles.

After eight matches, the Pep Guardiola-managed side are on top of the English Premier League (EPL) table with 22 points, winning seven matches and drawing one.

The Belgian also said Guardiola's passionate, animated style on the touchline helps the team focus at crucial times.

"It keeps everybody in check," he said. "Against Napoli, It was 2-0 and we knew it wasn't over. If you want to win a lot of games, go for titles, the standard has to be set really high constantly," the 26-year-old told Manchester City website.

"We're trying to do that. Obviously, we're only humans and we make mistakes but we are trying to get that high level as much as possible," said De Bruyne, who has scored 15 goals with Manchester City.

De Bruyne heaped praise on the club's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Santana de Moraes and said he has started the season well.

"He's (Ederson) great. Obviously, he came in, there were big expectations, and he's doing really well. He kept us controlling the game against Napoli by stopping the first penalty. But even the way he passes the ball around it helps us to control the gam more. He's doing a great job," De Bruyne said.

--IANS

sam/mr