Manchester City routs Watford 6-0

London, Sep 17 (IANS) Manchester City continued their brilliant form in the English Premier League (EPL), trouncing Watford 6-0 for their third straight domestic victory.

After routing Liverpool 5-0 at Manchester Stadium on September 9, Manchester City topped Watford at Vicarage Road by an even bigger margin, reports Efe.

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring for the Citizens after 27 minutes and put a second ball in the back of the net four minutes later on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus scored the third goal in the 37th minute.

Nicolas Otamendi netted the fourth goal in the 63rd minute, while Aguero completed his hat trick to stretch Man City's advantage to 5-0.

Raheem Sterling converted a penalty one minute before the end of the game to put the icing on the 6-0 win.

Manchester City now provisionally leads the English Premier League with 13 points after five matches, three points ahead of Manchester United, which is set to host Everton on Sunday.

Watford is in 11th place with eight points.

