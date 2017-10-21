Manchester City playing like Brazil, says Jesus

Manchester, Oct 21 (IANS) Manchester City star forward Gabriel Jesus on Saturday reckoned his club's playing style is almost playing in the same manner as Brazil in the ongoing season.

The Pep Guardiola-managed side are on top of the English Premier League (EPL) table with 22 points after eight matches.

Manchester City (29) have managed to score the highest number of goals so far in the EPL.

"Yes, it was almost like (Brazilian football)," Jesus, who has made 11 appearances for Brazil since 2016, was quoted saying by Sky Sports.

"In Brazil when we win with so many goals the players tend to start playing with more style and being playful. They start jumping around and it did feel more or less like this. It felt like a very beautiful way of winning that game," the 20-year-old added.

The Brazilian international also heaped praise on coach Manchester City coach Guardiola and said he is happy to be training under him.

"Pep Guardiola is a very ambitious manager, that's a reason why he has been able to win all the trophies he has won in his career," Jesus who has made 17 appearances for Manchester City said.

"I am very happy to get the chance to be trained by him and I am very proud to be able to grow under his management. I hope we will carry on together and we will be able to improve even more," Jesus added.

--IANS

sam/vm