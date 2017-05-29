Manchester City close to signing goalkeeper Ederson Moraes from Benfica

Manager Pep Guardiola has been interested in the Brazilian for some time.

Manchester City are close to signing Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, reports said on Monday.

Manager Pep Guardiola has been interested in the Brazilian for some time and made room in his squad by releasing Willy Caballero on Friday.

After Sunday’s 2-1 Portuguese Cup final win against Vitoria Guimaraes, Ederson, 23, said he had “probably” played his last game for the club.

Guardiola is also understood to be interested in Monaco and France full-back Benjamin Mendy, 22.

After failing to win a trophy in his first season as City boss, Guardiola is planning big changes this summer.

The Spaniard made his first move of the summer with the £43m signing of Monaco’s Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva on Friday.

Caballero is one of five out-of-contract players already released by City.

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been the subject of a bid from West Ham and the futures of the four players that Guardiola allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium on loan last season – Joe Hart, Samir Nasri, Wilfried Bony and Eliaquim Mangala – is uncertain.

Ederson’s arrival will place more pressure on Claudio Bravo.

The Chilean had a torrid time after arriving from Barcelona to take over from Hart as City’s number one, but made a succession of mistakes before losing his place to Caballero in January.

Although the 34-year-old was recalled for the win against Hull on April 8, Bravo’s season ended just under three weeks later when he suffered a calf injury in the goalless draw with Manchester United.

With inputs from agencies.