Manchester blast: UK Police, Intelligence in huddle to identify perpetrators

Manchester [U.K.], May 23 (ANI): After a suspected terror attack rocked Manchester Arena during pop singer Ariana Grande's concert, Greater Manchester Police while condemning the attack urged citizens to be alert at all times, adding that the area around Manchester Arena must be avoided. Confirming the details of the attack, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins said the investigation to identify the perpetrators behind the deadly attack is underway, until which the attack is being treated as a terrorist incident. "We are working closely with the National Counter Terrorism Policing Network and U.K. Intelligence partners. It is recommended that citizens of Manchester remain away from the area and be vigilant at all times. We are doing all that we can," he said. Reports of the explosion which killed over 19 people and injured 50 were received around 10.33 pm at the conclusion of Ariana Grande's concert. The injured are currently being treated across six hospitals in the city. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the number of casualties in the explosions. A helpline number has also been enabled to call in case of any assistance, the number being 01618569400. Additionally, the police as also invited inputs from anyone with information on the attacks, and can contact them on 0800789321 (national anti- terrorist hotline) Two loud explosions were reportedly heard near the ticket office of the arena. However, the cause of the reported blast is still not known. The 23-year-old pop singer did not sustain any injury in the incident.

broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)

Local media reports said that the Manchester Victoria Station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains have been cancelled for the time being. (ANI)