London, May 28 (IANS) British Counter-terror police on Sunday said they have made a fresh arrest in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing in raids across the north-west England city.

Greater Manchester Police said a 25-year-old man had been detained on suspicion of terror offences in the Old Trafford area.

Twelve people are now being held in custody after the May 22 attack at the Manchester Arena left 22 dead.

