Manchester attack: Father, brother of Abedi arrested

Tripoli/London [World] May 24 (ANI): The brother and father of Manchester attack bomber have been arrested in Libya. British Police have also arrested one more person in connection with the attack.

According to media reports, Libya's counterterrorism forces arrested Hashem Abedi, 20, the brother of suspected attacker Salman Abedi on suspicion of links to the Islamic State group.

Salman Abedi's father Ramadan Abedi has also been arrested. A third brother, Ismail, has also been arrested after police raids in the UK. The family are believed to live between Manchester, where the children were born and grew up, and Libya.

Meanwhile, British Police on Wednesday arrested fifth person in connection with the Manchester attack case.

Spokeswoman of Greater Manchester Police was quoted by the Independent as saying that "we have made an arrest in Wigan this afternoon in connection with the investigation into the horrific incident at Manchester Arena".

She added that the police were assessing the package the man was carrying.

Twenty-two people were killed in a blast the Manchester Arena on Monday night, including an eight-year-old girl and an off-duty female police officer, moments after US singer Ariana Grande finished performing around 10:30pm.(ANI)