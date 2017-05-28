Manchester Arena terror attack: Police arrest 25-year-old in Old Trafford, total 12 in custody

British counter-terror police on Sunday said they have made a fresh arrest in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing in raids across the north-west England city.

Greater Manchester Police said a 25-year-old man had been detained on suspicion of terror offences in the Old Trafford area. Twelve people are now being held in custody after the 22 May attack at the Manchester Arena left 22 dead.Britain police have released CCTV footage of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi on the night of the attack as thousands defied the terror threat to take part in the Great Manchester Run on Sunday.

On Sunday, Britain police released CCTV footage of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi on the night of the attack as thousands defied the terror threat to take part in the Great Manchester Run.

Security was tight as 40,000 runners pounded Manchester's streets in the annual half marathon (21.1 kilometres) a day after Prime Minister Theresa May lowered the terror threat level, which was hiked following Monday's carnage.

Investigators gave details of Abedi's last hours as they released photographs from security cameras showing the black-clad suicide bomber wearing jeans and trainers, a black body-warmer and baseball cap, the straps of his backpack visible on his shoulders.

The 22-year-old, of Libyan origin, was born in the northwestern English city.

The police statement said one of the last places he went to was a "city centre flat and from there he left to make his way to the Manchester Arena" where the attack took place.

