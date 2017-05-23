Manchester Arena Terror Attack 2017 Helpline Numbers: Official contact details to get updates of missing victims

London, May 23: After the massive explosion at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester Arena, police have released a helpline numbers for people searching for their missing family members. The Greater Manchester Police have set up an emergency hotline for all those concerned about loved ones. “An emergency number is available for all those concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area. The helpline number is 0161 856 9400,” tweeted the Greater Manchester Police. The cops also announced an anti-terror hotline following the blast. Catch live updates on Manchester terror attack here

According to a latest statement released by the Greater Manchester Police on the suspected terror attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, 19 people have been killed and 50 other injured in the explosion. “Currently we have 19 people confirmed to have died and around 50 casualties. The inured people are being treated at six hospitals across Greater Manchester,” said the police.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/GEABqAk5rr — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017





Police were called to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena at about 10.35 p.m. (local time) following the pop concert. “We are working closely with the National Counter-Terrorism Police Network and UK intelligence partners. We are currently treating it as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise,” said Ian Hopkins, Chief Constable of the Greater Manchester Police. “I want to thank people for their support and ask them to remain vigilant and if they have any concerns at all to report them to the National Anti-Terrorist hotline on 800 789321,” he added.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “appalling terrorist attack” and expressed condolences to the victims and the families of those affected. The British Prime Minister will chair an emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday following the blast. The attack occurred less than three weeks before the general elections in the UK, scheduled for June 8.