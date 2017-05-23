Manchester Arena blast: What we know about the explosion at Ariana Grande concert so far

At least 19 people were killed while over 50 were injured after an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night.

London, May 23: At least 19 people were killed while over 50 were injured after an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night. The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm at the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom when Grande was reportedly performing the last song of the concert. The crowd heard an explosion and started running out. While 19 people have been confirmed dead, reports say the number of casualties may go up. Over 50 people have been injured and have been taken to the hospital. Here is all we know about the Manchester Arena blast so far:

Ariana Grande was wrapping up the concert with the last song when an explosion was heard at the Manchester Arena at 10:30 pm on Monday. While reports say that eyewitnesses thought of it to be balloons bursting, there was chaos soon as people realised it was a blast. (Get LIVE updates here)

The UK police as treating the explosion as an ‘act of terror’. A statement from the Greater Manchester Police says, “This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.”

While no terror outfit has taken responsibility for the attack yet, reports say some Islamic State Twitter handles were ‘celebrating’ the attack.

While 19 people have been confirmed dead, at least 59, according to CNN reports, are being treated at hospitals.

The Greater Manchester Police have released an emergency number for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area – 0161 856 9400.

Reports say that this attack was targeted at youngsters as most of the Ariana Grande fans are teenagers.

Some reports say that the police have identified a man who is a probable suicide attacker. While no arrests have been made so far, a probe is on.

The Greater Manchester Police have asked the people to stay away from the site of the blast as probe is underway.

Some eyewitnesses have shared a video on Twitter that shows how chaos broke out moments after the explosion was heard at the Ariana Grande concert.

Parents, relatives and friends have also been sharing images of their loved ones on Twitter as they have not been able to get in touch with them after the blast.

The Greater Manchester Police are working with the national counter terrorism policing network and UK Intelligence Partners.



