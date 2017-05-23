Manchester Arena Attack: Beckham, Rooney, Hamilton Show Solidarity

As the shocking details of a terror attack in Manchester emerged, sports stars from around the world paid their tributes, and expressed their displeasure about the shocking attack.

The attack which left 22 people dead and 59 injured, led to both the Manchester clubs tweeting and showing support to the city.

The players of both the clubs, many of whom reside in the city only also paid their tributes.

Wayne Rooney, the captain of Manchester United said: 'Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.'

Former defender Rio Ferdinand said,: My thoughts & prayers are with all the families & friends affected by last nights attack in Manchester! #StandTogether

Jesse Lingard, who grew up in Manchester said, : My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by last nights attack on this beautiful city. We will stand together in this dark hour ❤️

Man City captain Vincent Kompany called the town to show unity, he tweeted saying: I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity

Yaya Toure also expressed his thoughts through a tweet, saying Such terrible news in Manchester. Thoughts and prayers with all those affected 🙏🏾

Former Manchester United legend David Beckham too expressed his regret at the attack, sharing a post on Instagram saying: Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy..





British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton also expressed their anger over the attack, he tweeted "I am praying for all those affected in Manchester and their loved ones 🙏🏾"

