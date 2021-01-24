Managing 13,000 Vehicles over 170 Kms: Guidelines and Route for Farmers' Republic Day Tractor Rally
Farmers protesting against the three agricultural reform laws have been given permission to carry out a rally with tractors on Republic Day in Delhi, police said on Sunday. As of now, there are approximately 12,000 to 13,000 tractors at various Delhi border points -- around 7,000 to 8,000 at Tikri, around 5,000 at Singhu and around 1,000 at Ghazipur border -- police said, adding that their number is expected to go further up.
The route
The procession will enter the national capital from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders and the tractors will return to their originating points. They will return to their destinations after covering a "respectable" distance of over 170 kilometers in Delhi, police said.
Police further added that the rally will be held under strict vigilance because of intelligence inputs stating there may be a "disturbance of peaceful protest". Here are the provisions in place:
ALSO READ: Cong's Ravneet Singh Bittu Attacked at Singhu Border; MP Says Miscreants Given Cash to Discredit Stir
Guidelines for Participating Farmers
Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha released a statement outlining its preparations and guidelines for farmers participating in the event. It said, "Remember, we have to enhance the grace of Republic Day and win the hearts of the people."
ALSO READ: Punjab Farmer Reaches Delhi on Tractor in 'Reverse Gear' to Participate in Rally on Republic Day
In case of emergencies, the organisation advised participants to: