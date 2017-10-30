Man Utd fans should support Lukaku: Mourinho

Manchester, Oct 30 (IANS) Manchester United chief coach Jose Mourinho on Monday lashed out at club fans for showing lack of support to forward Romelu Lukaku and said it is unfair of them because the Belgian gives his cent per cent in every match.

"I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don't support him so much because he gives everything," the Portugese was quoted saying by The Independent.

"I don't think it is fair at all. So, I'm a bit disappointed -- but not with him. With him (I am) very pleased," Mourinho added.

Talking about the negative reactions from the Manchester United fans, the 54-year-old said: "They pay (for) the ticket, they can do what they want. They can boo a player that doesn't deserve to be booed, they can boo a player that is working like an animal and because the game is not going in his direction."

--IANS

sam/mr