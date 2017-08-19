Man United stint helped me mature: Memphis

Paris, Aug 19 (IANS) Lyon attacking midfielder Memphis Depay admitted on Saturday that his travails at Manchester United under former head coach Louis van Gaal and incumbent Jose Mourinho have made him a better footballer.

Depay, 23, joined United in the summer of 2015 but could only manage to score twice in 28 English Premier League (EPL) appearances under compatriot Van Gaal.

Under Mourinho he fared worse and was limited to just four substitute appearances in the English top flight before he was allowed to leave for Lyon.

"In the first season, I didn't contribute enough, but I really believe you need a year to succeed in the Premier League, it's the fastest league in the world. The second, I had my self-belief back, but I didn't play," Depay was quoted as saying by L'Equipe Magazine.

"It's then that you look at yourself in the mirror and you ask yourself a lot of questions: 'Am I not good enough?' It was really tough. To stay positive, you have to be very strong mentally. That experience made me grow up and is useful to me today."

Depay has been impressive so far in France, netting five goals -- one of which was voted the Ligue 1 Goal of the Season -- and registered seven assists in just 12 starts for Lyon last season.

