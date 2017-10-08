Man United prodigy Gomes missing from England's starting XI

Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) Highly-rated Manchester United winger Angel Gomes was conspicous by his absence from England's starting XI against Chile in their Group F opener at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

The United U-18 captain came into the tournament on the back of good form scoring in both UEFA Youth League fixtures against Basel and CSKA Moscow.

His effort in the win over Basel came from the penalty spot and he followed it up with two late spot-kicks to earn a dramatic 4-3 triumph over Arsenal in the Under-18 Premier League Cup.

Gomes, who made his senior debut in last season's English Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, travelled with the England team and was also seen in training.

England only reached their inaugural FIFA U-17 World Cup a decade ago, with India 2017 representing the Young Lions' fourth outing on the global stage at this age level.

Their debut at Korea 2007 saw a side including Danny Welbeck reach the quarter-finals where they were well beaten by Germany.

At Mexico 2011, the Germans once more dispatched their English counterparts, who had Raheem Sterling amongst their number. Last time out, at Chile 2015, Neil Dewsnip's side failed to reach the knockout stages.

In Group F, Iraq and Mexico lock horns in the second header of the day.

England: Curtis Anderson; Timothy Eyoma, Joel Latibeaudiere (c), Jonathan Panzo, Marc Guehi; Phil Foden, Tashan Oakley--Boothe, Callum Hudson-Odoi, George Mceachran, Jadon Sancho; Rhian Brewster

--IANS

dm/ajb/vd