Man-U negotiate Ibrahimovic's return

London, Aug 11 (IANS) English football club Manchester United was negotiating Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's transfer to the team, coach Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

After Ibrahimovic, 35, who sustained a serious knee injury in the last gasp of the 2016-2017 season, became a free agent on June 30, reports Efe.

"I just think that he was very clear by showing what he did last year was not enough for him," Mourinho said in a press conference ahead of the first English Premier League (EPL) match this season against West Ham United.

"He thinks he can do more and wants more at the highest level so we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him to stay with us for the second part of the season," the former Real Madrid coach added.

Ibrahimovic, who joined United on July 1, 2016 in a free transfer, played 46 matches last campaign with the Red Devils, scoring 28 goals to help the team to win the UEFA Europa League and League Cup titles.

--IANS

tri/vm