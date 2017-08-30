Man-U, Barcelona to commemorate recent terror attacks

London, Aug 30 (IANS) Manchester United and FC Barcelona will commemorate the recent terror attacks in both cities during the Legends Match at Old Trafford on Saturday, the English Premier League (EPL) side said on Wednesday.

Legends of each team will unite for the charity fixture, and will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for the victims of the attacks in Manchester in May, and in Barcelona and Cambrils earlier this month, reports Xinhua news agency.

The players will also have the names of their respective cities on the backs of their shirts, as the FC Barcelona first-team did during the first match of their season against Betis on August 20.

Ahead of the kick-off, a minute's silence will be observed at the stadium as the teams line up, with a message of support being displayed on the digital boards surrounding the pitch.

The Manchester United squad for the match will include Edwin van der Sar, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Park Ji-sung and Wes Brown, whilst the Barca side includes Edgar Davids, Patrick Kluivert, Gaizka Mendieta and Eric Abidal.

--IANS

