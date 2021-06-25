Man Travels as Lone Passenger on Flight from Amritsar to Dubai

A businessman and philanthropist, SP Singh Oberoi, took a three-hour flight from Amritsar to Dubai, and found that he was going to be the sole passenger on it.

Oberoi reserved a seat for an Air India flight leaving on 23 June at 4 am. “I took my flight from Amritsar to Dubai by Air India (AI-929) on June 23 at around 4 am. I was very lucky to be the only passenger on the entire flight. I feel like a Maharaja during my travel,” Oberoi told ANI.

Oberoi holds a gold visa, a special kind of visa that is given by the UAE to people who have business there or have made certain investments in the country. Having reserved his seat for only 750 dhiram, Oberoi said that he truly had a 'maharaja' experience.

Oberoi also added that after a point, travelling alone became boring. "If I get a chance to travel solo next time I will refuse. It is good for once in a lifetime experience. It was very boring." He started counting the number of seats and windows in the plane to pass time.

He even took to his Twitter handle to thank the government of UAE and Air India for their service.

Sometimes in vital situations we get opportunities to cherish for life. Highly appreciate the Government of UAE and India for making it a memorable journey, thank you Air India for special services, you made it absolutely a wonderful journey.@airindiain https://t.co/DPF3tprNUm — SP Singh Oberoi (@SPSOberoi) June 24, 2021

Initially refused to board the flight, Oberoi was finally allowed after the minister of Civil Aviation intervened. “I was carrying all travel documents including authorized UAE full vaccinations proof. I finally boarded the flight after the intervention of Hardeep Singh Puri’s ministry.” Oberoi said.

(With inputs from ANI)

