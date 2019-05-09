Man who slapped Kejriwal expresses 'regret', denies any political affiliation

Expressing 'regret' over slapping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow on May 04, Suresh, the assaulter said he himself didn't know what was going through his mind when he executed the infamous slap. Suresh, however, clarified that he is not associated with any political party but said he was influenced by Arvind Kejriwal especially during the 'India Against Corruption' movement in 2011. Suresh was also disappointed over the lack of focus shed on his community by respective governments and said he perceived Kejriwal as an honest man during the anti-corruption movement in 2011.