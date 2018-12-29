Man shows ISIS flag in Kashmir's Jamia Masjid

A visual from Srinagar's Jamia Masjid shows some masked men raising ISIS flags yesterday. A day after former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti dismissed National Investigation Agency’s red alert regarding ISIS, visuals on Saturday surfaced showing that the Islamic State threat to India is real. Mufti had on Friday made a sarcastic reference to the materials the NIA recovered and said calling the suspects as terrorists "on the basis of sutli bombs" and associating them with the ISIS was premature.