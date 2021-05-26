Man Pays Rs 18,000 to Fly Solo from Mumbai to Dubai on 350-seater Emirates Flight

In a bizarre incident, a Dubai-bound flight took off from Mumbai with just one passenger in keeping with new travel restrictions that have been put in place for Indian passengers flying to the United Arab Emirates. The flight, an Emirates Airlines Boeing (B-777) with a capacity to hold 350 passengers, took off from Mumbai airport on May 19. However, due to the restrictions put on Indin flyers, the flight managed to carry just one passenger from India.

The flyer, a 40-year-old businessman named Bhavesh Javeri, booked the passage for Rs 18,000. According to a report in Times of India, Javeri, who is the CEO of Stargems Group with an office in Dubai, had the entire plane all to himself and had a great time on his journey since he received special services from the plane’s crew.

While the flight attendants welcomed him onboard with claps and cheers, the flight commander also interacted with Javeri and even gave him a personalised tour of the aircraft. Javeri spent the trip chatting with the crew and told TOI that he had a great time.

According to new travel rules set by the UAE, only a limited number of people can currently travel to Dubai. According to the official Emirates website, these include “diplomatic missions, holders of UAE golden visa, UAE nationals, passengers exempted and/or granted permission to enter the UAE by the appropriate authorities as well as passengers travelling on a business flight who have a valid COVID-19 PCR test certificate”.

The website also added that any passenger who has “travelled from or transited through India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted for travel to or transfer through Dubai from any other point except for returning UAE nationals.”.

According to news agency ANI, Mumbai airport confirmed that the EK-501 Emirates aircraft took off from Mumbai at 4.30 pm IST on May 19 with just one passenger.

UAE banned passenger from India and implemented fresh travel restrictions on April 24 following a spike in Covid-19 cases amid the severe second wave in India. Initially a one-month ban, the restrictions have now been extended till June 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here