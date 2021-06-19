Man held for impersonating as army officer in Delhi

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi police for impersonating himself as an army officer on Friday near Archana Red Light Greater Kailash-1 here.

The accused has been identified as Dilip Kumar (40) resident of Mohan Garden, New Delhi.

Acting on the secret information, the team was deployed near Archana Red Light and the accused was apprehended who was in Army uniform.

The police recovered one fake/forged Army ID Card in the name of Dilip Kumar Rank (NK) PPO and a mobile phone from the accused.

According to the police, he was also a member of several groups and also in contact with international WhatsApp numbers from several other nations. "On examination of the mobile, it was revealed that the accused had done video calls with international numbers also," the police said.

On inquiry, the accused disclosed that he poses as Captain Shekhar of the Indian Army to attract attention of women on social media on the pretext of being an army officer.

He also disclosed that he has chatted with some foreign nationals too and shared some videos and pictures with them also.

A case under section 170/419/420/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

Further investigation is in progress and his links with international numbers are being examined, the police said. (ANI)