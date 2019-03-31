Man gives triple talaq to wife over phone in UP's Kannauj

A performance by acclaimed Australian soprano and composer Deborah Cheetham marked the culmination of the Australia Fest in Delhi on Saturday that put the spotlight on the country's indigenous culture and history and had been showcased in over 20 Indian cities since September 2018. Cheetham shared her unique life story and the journey she has taken to discover her belonging by presenting 'Songs of Belonging' featuring Australian and Indian performers-pianist Toni Lalich, tabla master Pandit Ashish Sengupta and the members of Rubiks Collective, one of Australia's most dynamic contemporary art music ensembles. Australian Fest was organised by the Australian High Commission in more than 20 Indian states to celebrate the ancient song-line of Australia's Indigenous people. Speaking to ANI at the concluding ceremony, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu said, "Over the past six months, we have presented over 100 events across 20 Indian cities to showcase many elements of Australian culture and creativity, including visual and performing arts, food, sport, science, film, design and literature."