Man dies after being thrown from moving train in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (IANS) A 38-year-old man died and his friend was critically injured when they were pushed off a moving train after a fight near Palwal town in Haryana, railway police said on Sunday.

The incident on Saturday night occurred when the two had an argument with another group of passengers on the Delhi-Indore train. The other group pushed the two from the moving train, police said.

The victim, Davinder, died while his friend, Lalit, was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi due to his critical condition.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohinder Singh said that two persons have been detained.

On June 22, 16-year-old Junaid Khan, along with his two cousin brothers, was brutally beaten and stabbed to death on a local train at Ballabhgarh in Haryana by a group of people following an argument over seats. The perpetrators then dumped them at Asaoti railway station in Palwal.

--IANS

