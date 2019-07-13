Man designs wall clocks with 3000-year-old ancient Tamil letters

With a motive to promote Tamil, Coimbatore-based 82 year old Tamil scholar and poet Mariappan designs wall clocks with 3000-year-old ancient Tamil letters. This clock is designed not for commercial purpose, rather is given to people those who answer to certain questions on Tamil literature. Speaking about this Mariappan said that "The main focus is to save the Tamil language and literature in Indian soil, because Tamil language is getting diminished in India with this, I am designing these clock with ancient 3000-year-old Tamil letters, and will be gifted to people those who answer for questions relating to Tamil literature and history."