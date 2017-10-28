Man City can win EPL by January: Klopp

London, Oct 28 (IANS) Liverpool chief coach has opined table toppers Manchester City can win the English Premier League (EPL) title by January next year.

After nine matches, Manchester City sit on top of the table with 25 points, winning eight ties and drawing one.

"Ask Pep Guardiola and Manchester City what do you think, in this moment it looks like they are champions in January or something," the 50-year-old was quoted saying by The Independent on Saturday.

However, the German who is at the helm of Liverpool since 2015 said we should have respect other clubs in the league.

"It's not about doing it this way or that way, it's about doing it the right way for your own team. That's one thing, and you have to respect the other teams around, they do a very good job too," Klopp added.

Earlier, Liverpool were thrashed 0-5 by Manchester City, who are currently ninth in the EPL table with 13 points.

