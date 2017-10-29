Man City wants England U-17 star Foden home

Manchester, Oct 29 (IANS) Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany asked England U-17 star footballer Phil Foden and defender Joel Latibeaudier to return home before the club's Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

Foden and Latibeaudier, who won the U-17 World Cup with England on Saturday, are part of the English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester City.

Foden was also awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, emulating the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Toni Kroos before him.

"Well done City and well done young England on becoming World Champions. Joel and Phil get yourselves home, we've got a game on Wednesday," Kompany said in a tweet.

Manchester City will take on Napoli in an away fixture of the Champions League on November 1.

