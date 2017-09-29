Man City striker Sergio Aguero injured in car crash

London, Sep 29 (IANS) Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero could be out of action for six to eight weeks after fracturing his rib in a car crash in the Netherlands.

The 29-year-old Argentine striker was reported to be on his way to the airport in Amsterdam after attending a concert of Colombian singer Maluma.

The English Premier League (EPL) club confirmed in a statement that Aguero will return to England on Friday to be assessed by the club's doctors.

The injury would rule Aguero out initially for Saturday's EPL clash with Chelsea and a crucial pair of World Cup qualifiers for Argentina against Peru (October 5) and Ecuador (October 10).

"Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors on Friday after being involved in a road accident on Thursday," read the statement.

"The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.

"He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow's English Premier League clash at Chelsea," the statement added.

Aguero's former club Independiente sent the player their best wishes on Twitter, saying: "Strength and speedy recovery @aguerosergiokun! All @Independiente is with you at this difficult time."

Aguero has scored seven goals in eight matches for City this season, helping Pep Guardiola's side reach the top of the EPL and win their first two Champions League group matches.

